Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 667,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $121.21.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5523 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

