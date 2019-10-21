Aldebaran Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.9% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.4% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,364,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,742 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 50.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,846,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,066,000 after acquiring an additional 957,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

NYSE:D traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.42. 2,092,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

