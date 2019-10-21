Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,741,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $897,145,000 after buying an additional 137,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Albemarle by 30.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after buying an additional 1,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,685,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,101,000 after buying an additional 45,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.5% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,470,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,569,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at $23,383,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

NYSE ALB opened at $67.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

