Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NYSE AGI opened at $5.07 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

