Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AKBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.14. 43,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,535. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $511.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,478.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

