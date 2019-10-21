Aion Price Reaches $0.0695 (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Aion token can now be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BitForex, IDEX and DragonEX. In the last week, Aion has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $24.60 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00220783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.01271440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031681 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00089553 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 353,888,576 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DragonEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Liqui, Koinex, Kyber Network, BitForex, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.