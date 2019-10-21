Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.82. Ainsworth Game Technology shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 78,981 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $277.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.77.

About Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI)

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited designs, develops, produces, leases, sells, and services gaming machines, and other related equipment and services. The company operates in the online gaming markets, including social gaming and licensed ‘Real Money' gambling markets. It has operations in Australia, the Americas, Europe, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Ainsworth Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainsworth Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.