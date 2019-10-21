Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on Agilysys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $38.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 11,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $270,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,007.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley acquired 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at $297,611.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $572,970. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 51.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 430.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

