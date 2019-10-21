Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 120,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 102,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 44,419 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.43. 19,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $73.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

