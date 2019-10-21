Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 109,538 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Southern by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 268,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Southern by 11.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 71,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.70.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.38. 368,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

