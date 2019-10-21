Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 102.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 182.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Standpoint Research increased their price objective on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,865. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.