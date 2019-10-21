Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Prices IPO at $11.00-$13.00 Per Share (AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH) plans to raise $30 million in an IPO on Friday, October 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,500,000 shares at a price of $11.00-$13.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group generated $111.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $26.5 million. The company has a market-cap of $283.3 million.

Cantor, Haitong International and Prime Number Capital served as the underwriters for the IPO and Maxim Group, CMBI and Zinvest Global were co-managers.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, we provide one-stop aesthetic service offerings that includes (i) surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation and liposuction, (ii) non-surgical aesthetic treatments which comprise minimally invasive treatments and energy-based treatments such as laser, ultrasound and ultraviolet light treatments, and (iii) other aesthetic services such as cosmetic dentistry, as well as general medical services. According to Frost & Sullivan, we are the third largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. The total aesthetic medical services market in China, which includes both public and private services providers, grew at a CAGR of 23.6% from RMB52.1 billion in 2014 to RMB121.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to RMB360.1 billion in 2023, representing a CAGR of 24.2% from 2018 to 2023, according to Frost & Sullivan. “.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group was founded in 1997 and has 1687 employees. The company is located at 1122 Nanshan Boulevard, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China and can be reached via phone at +86 (755) 2559 8065 or on the web at http://www.pengai.com.cn.

