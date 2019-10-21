Advisor Partners LLC Sells 325 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $33,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 814.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $111.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $131.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $2,169,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,226,907.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,520,974 in the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

