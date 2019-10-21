Advisor Partners LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,639,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $947,879,000 after buying an additional 446,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,686,000 after buying an additional 488,523 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,225,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $538,534,000 after buying an additional 7,616,881 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,521,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $167,158,000 after buying an additional 501,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,534,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,038,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.48.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -251.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.