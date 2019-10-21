Advisor Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,547 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 719.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 1,027.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

