Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 86.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4,160.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 49.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $70,911.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,067.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $27.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

