Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.61.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.99.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,706,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,608,914.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717,405 shares of company stock worth $55,408,542 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 233,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,424 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
