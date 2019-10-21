Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,706,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 809,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,608,914.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717,405 shares of company stock worth $55,408,542 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 233,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,424 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

