Adomani (ADOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Adomani to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adomani (OTCMKTS:ADOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Adomani had a negative net margin of 64.22% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. On average, analysts expect Adomani to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADOM stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. Adomani has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adomani from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In other Adomani news, Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 54,800 shares of company stock valued at $66,181. 30.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

