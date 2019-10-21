ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Dawson James cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 323.54% and a negative return on equity of 214.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 35.0% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 49.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.