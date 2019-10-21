Acrux (ASX:ACR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.18. Acrux shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 29,788 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $30.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.19.

In related news, insider Ross Dobinson acquired 164,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$30,357.39 ($21,530.06). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 294,911 shares of company stock worth $53,842.

Acrux Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes specialty and generic topical pharmaceuticals in Australia, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. The company offers testosterone solutions, such as oral tablets, buccal tablets, subcutaneous pellets, transdermal patches, injections, and topical gels for treatment of adult males who have low or no testosterone.

