Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.6% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.32. The stock had a trading volume of 135,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,459. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

