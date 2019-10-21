Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.23. William Blair currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 52,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

