A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Raised to Buy at Laurentian

Laurentian upgraded shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of AW.UN opened at C$38.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.46 million and a P/E ratio of 20.72. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$30.26 and a 12-month high of C$47.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.72.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

