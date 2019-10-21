8,937 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,257,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,841,000 after purchasing an additional 154,586 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PBH opened at $34.61 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $232.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

