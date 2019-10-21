$6.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will announce earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany reported earnings of ($1.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 668.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $37.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $46.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.25 to $47.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.48 by $2.92. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $661.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alleghany by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alleghany by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,648,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alleghany by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $780.86. 53,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,023. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $808.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $774.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alleghany (Y)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.