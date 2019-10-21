59,831 Shares in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,280,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,810,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,032,000 after acquiring an additional 973,117 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,361,000 after acquiring an additional 558,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

NYSE M opened at $15.12 on Monday. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.