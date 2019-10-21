$54.07 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $54.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.17 million and the highest is $60.61 million. eHealth reported sales of $40.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $385.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.86 million to $413.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $479.11 million, with estimates ranging from $458.93 million to $511.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.98 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price target on shares of eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis raised shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $99,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth A. Brooke bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.24 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and sold 168,627 shares valued at $17,476,948. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in eHealth by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in eHealth by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.80. 72,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,418. eHealth has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $112.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98 and a beta of 1.07.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

