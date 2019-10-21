$5.73 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will announce $5.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.05 billion and the lowest is $5.55 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.46 billion to $23.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $24.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 636.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 89,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $42.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

