4,395 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,395 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454,489 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,992 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $304,803,000 after acquiring an additional 878,954 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Foot Locker by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,627,248 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $193,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,201 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $95,041,000 after acquiring an additional 692,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,057,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 82,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

