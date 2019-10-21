4,330 Shares in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 456.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,826,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 35,386.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,976 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,084,000 after acquiring an additional 777,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,666,000 after acquiring an additional 659,769 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 550,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.27. 756,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.99. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $341,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at $513,067.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 90,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $8,737,522.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 236,725 shares in the company, valued at $22,827,391.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,849 shares of company stock worth $22,963,496 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.