4,165 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in United Technologies by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in United Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 83,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in United Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX opened at $136.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.61. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.