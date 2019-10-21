33,410 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

