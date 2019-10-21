$3.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings of $3.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the highest is $3.63. Lear posted earnings per share of $4.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $14.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $15.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $17.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

LEA stock opened at $119.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

