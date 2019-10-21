2,800 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,444 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,322,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67,247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 502,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,056,000 after buying an additional 255,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,026,000 after buying an additional 203,551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $88.37 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $90.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

