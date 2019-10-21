27,900 Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 5.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 141,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 17.8% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 167,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 528,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,073 shares during the last quarter.

BTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $5.30 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

BTG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.19. 101,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,696,677. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $267.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.40 million.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

