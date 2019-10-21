26,135 Shares in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 33,491.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,366,000 after buying an additional 4,892,828 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 65,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Linde by 6.2% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 20,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.58. The stock had a trading volume of 372,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.56. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

