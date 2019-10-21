220,655 Shares in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 220,655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Sterling Construction at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 598,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 129,182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,637,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $387,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 48,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $532,884.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $420.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.17. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $264.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

