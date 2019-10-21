$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10. FedEx posted earnings of $4.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $12.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $12.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $234.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

