$2.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce sales of $2.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $9.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 907,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,966. The stock has a market cap of $453.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.42. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

