$2.29 EPS Expected for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to post $2.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.33. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.26 to $9.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.97.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe purchased 7,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,946 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $76.58. 1,482,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,705,024. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

