1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.27 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.00%.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In related news, insider John T. Andreacio sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $106,014.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

