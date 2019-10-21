17,920 Shares in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in A. O. Smith by 105.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 121.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 52.9% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.