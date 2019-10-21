$15.40 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will report sales of $15.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.87 million and the highest is $16.25 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $12.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $59.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.60 million to $61.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $70.54 million, with estimates ranging from $60.94 million to $78.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHCT. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 49.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.71. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.