$143.58 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post $143.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $144.76 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $136.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $555.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.80 million to $564.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $586.28 million, with estimates ranging from $571.90 million to $595.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on IRDM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays set a $30.50 target price on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of IRDM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.23. 705,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.07 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Iridium Communications by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.