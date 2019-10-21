$143.29 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report $143.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $143.70 million. Perficient posted sales of $123.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $563.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.26 million to $565.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $607.74 million, with estimates ranging from $604.70 million to $610.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.05 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $38.07. 152,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Perficient has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 25,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $921,498.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $281,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,230 shares of company stock worth $1,564,239. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Perficient by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 233,293 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Perficient by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,233 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,835 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 149,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

