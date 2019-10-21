134,331 Shares in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Purchased by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.28% of Veracyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 401.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,985,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,394 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,148,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,505,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 462.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 918,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after acquiring an additional 754,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $395,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 28,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $717,162.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.00. 40,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,405. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 0.97. Veracyte Inc has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

