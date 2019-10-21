$104.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to announce sales of $104.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.10 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $87.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $354.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $358.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $397.57 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $398.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.58 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIND. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 13,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $239,304.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,243,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935,551.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,221 shares of company stock worth $4,381,568. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 340,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $5,718,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $5,625,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 645.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 297,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after purchasing an additional 262,362 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

