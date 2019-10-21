0xcert Trading Down 1.3% This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $247,828.00 and approximately $47,851.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00041499 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.24 or 0.06046920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00044264 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

