$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.64. Medpace reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Medpace by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Medpace by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDP stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $76.45. 37,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,463. Medpace has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

