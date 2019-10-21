$0.70 EPS Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 169.94%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

